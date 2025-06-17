Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 38,100 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 93.84%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

