The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $17.09. The Weir Group shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

