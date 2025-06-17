Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,800 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

