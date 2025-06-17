Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and traded as high as $78.25. Onex shares last traded at $77.70, with a volume of 13,668 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Onex Stock Down 2.1%
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 68.14%.
Onex Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
