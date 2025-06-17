BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $24.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 57,499 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
