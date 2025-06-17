BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $24.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 57,499 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

