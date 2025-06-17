Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Toro Trading Down 10.2%

NASDAQ:TORO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Toro has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 176.49%.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.