Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 126,248 shares.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.
