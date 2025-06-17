Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.06. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 36,604 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 9.5% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 164,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

