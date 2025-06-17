Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Declines By 41.3%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

