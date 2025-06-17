Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

