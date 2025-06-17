Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.70. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 891,432 shares.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
