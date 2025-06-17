Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 38.2% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
