Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Declines By 33.6%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TROOPS Stock Up 10.4%

TROO stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

