Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Declines By 33.6%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TROOPS Stock Up 10.4%
TROO stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.89.
TROOPS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.