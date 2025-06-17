Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 42,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

