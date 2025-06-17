Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CM opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.