Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.