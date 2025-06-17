North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

