North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

