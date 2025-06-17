Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $241.29 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
