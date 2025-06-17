Adero Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

