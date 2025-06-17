Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

