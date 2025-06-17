Adero Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -224.00%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

