Adero Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,241 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

