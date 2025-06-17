Yann Echelard Sells 10,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.26 and a beta of 1.94.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
