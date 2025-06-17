Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Barry A. Sholem Buys 224,215 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 224,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,656.89. This trade represents a 127.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,333,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

