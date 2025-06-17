Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Insider Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Acquires 8,458,192 Shares of Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 8,458,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$676,655.36 ($442,258.41).

Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 10,221,949 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$817,755.92 ($534,480.99).

On Monday, May 26th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 286,829,633 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,209,777.98 ($11,248,220.90).

On Monday, May 19th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 15,534,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,227,186.00 ($802,082.35).

Xanadu Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

