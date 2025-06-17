Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,287,144.84 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,287,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,509,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,556. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 228,008 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $186,966.56.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 652,380 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $528,427.80.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 505,340 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $409,325.40.

On Monday, June 9th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $200,825.04.

On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $165,916.52.

On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $19,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $244,179.64.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $411,773.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $376,411.28.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $24,936.80.

Ring Energy Stock Down 5.6%

REI stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 846,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

