StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $3,828,775.72 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

