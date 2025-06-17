Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 43,535 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$951,239.75.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$22.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.83.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.33.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

