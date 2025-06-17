Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Todd Glickman Sells 100,000 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,008. The trade was a 42.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8%

NVTS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 794,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

