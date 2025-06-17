Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 131,588 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 131,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,092.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,769,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,016,875.76. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 280,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,780,400.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,440,000 after buying an additional 3,590,782 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,125,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,017,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

