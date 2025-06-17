United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UTHR stock opened at $288.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

