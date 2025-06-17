Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.
ONEOK Stock Down 2.0%
ONEOK stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.