McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MCK opened at $719.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.26. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $732.99.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

