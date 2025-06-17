Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

