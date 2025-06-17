Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 420 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $719.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $732.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.