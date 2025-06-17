Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTEB opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.