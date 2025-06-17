Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.