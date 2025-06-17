Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

