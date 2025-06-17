iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

