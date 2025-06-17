Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 258 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Booking by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Trading Up 1.3%

Booking stock opened at $5,369.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,941.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

