Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of GWX opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $697.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
