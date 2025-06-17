Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of AerCap worth $46,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

