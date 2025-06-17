Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

