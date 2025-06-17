Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.