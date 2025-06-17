Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 55,555 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

