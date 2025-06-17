Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 29,727 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

