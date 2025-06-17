Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEFS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS CEFS opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $22.70.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

