Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EHI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.02%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

