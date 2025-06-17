QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

