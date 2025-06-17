QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.
About QBE Insurance Group
